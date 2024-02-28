Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Home2 Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-7:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-6:18 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dad’s Convenience Store on South Union Street.

-3:09 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1500 block of Wayne Street.

-3:00 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Troy Street.

-12:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Matty Q’s on South Market Street.

MONDAY

-6:43 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of South Union Street.

-3:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-12:08 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-11:24 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Crossbow Lane.

-10:58 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

-10:35 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Dickerson Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.