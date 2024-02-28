THS to present “Mean Girls” March 1, 2 and 3

Cady (played by Olivia McElwee), left, speaks to Regina (played by Hayden Taylor) during a dress rehearsal for “Mean Girls: The High School Version.” The Troy Music Department will present three shows this weekend in the Troy High School auditorium. Courtesy | Troy City Schools Courtesy | Troy City Schools

TROY — Some “mean girls” are leading the way to some nice performances at Troy High School this weekend.

The Troy Music Department will present its spring musical, “Mean Girls: The High School Version” March 1, 2 and 3 in the Troy High School auditorium.

“These students have been working so hard for the past 10 weeks,” said musical director Erik Strope. “This is one of the most difficult musicals we’ve put on in terms of set pieces and transitions, and the kids have responded. We are incredibly proud of the talented students we’ve had and the work they’ve put in, and we can’t wait to show that off to the community.”

The March 1 and 2 shows will both begin at 7 p.m. The March 3 show will take place at 2 p.m. The final show will also feature an American Sign Language interpreter for the hearing impaired.

Tickets are $10 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission. Tickets may be purchased in the Troy High School main office during school hours using cash or a check. Tickets can also be purchased using credit card through the website www.troymusical.ludus.com/splash.php

The Cast

Olivia McElwee (Cady), Emma Warnecke (Cady understudy), Hayden Taylor (Regina), Ava Werst (Regina understudy), Aliya Fogarty (Gretchen), Adalyn Hardee (Gretchen understudy), Lyric Dickerson (Karen), Kristin Sedam (Karen understudy), Tatyana Green (Janis), Colton Morefield (Damien), Emmett Jenkins (Aaron), Grayson Baker (Kevin G), Kaylee Powell (Mrs. Norbury), Lisa Mayo (Ms. Duvall), Hannah Lewis (Mrs. George), Lily Daniszewski (Mrs. Heron), Andrew Mauk (Mr. Herson), Nico Stephenson (Coach Carr).

Dance Captains

Lead: Grayson Baker, Sienna Mader and Emma Warnecke

Junior: Peyton Williamson

Chorus

Megan Alexander, Riley Cavanaugh, Liz Clingan, Chloe Crans, Jadyn Cushberry, Chey Day, Kenzi Day, Eve Dye, Luke Francis, Jayden Jess, Zoie Littlejohn, Corinne Mary, Jules Ruhe, Justin Short, Rowan Vasil and Grace Wolf.

Crew

Avery Woodruff (stage manager), Ronan Watkins (stage manager), Vi Arnold, Sydney Bennett, Allison Bensman, Ivan Clevenger, Josh Colvin, Kiana Farrier, Alivia Hancock, Jena Johns, Kaden Kuta, Kelsey Le, Joseph Long, Eli Nelder, Ace Nichols-Arnett, Cori Quillen, Ember Robbins, Truth Santiago, Jade Schweitzer, Lydia Weaver and Reese Weaver.

Pit

Sully Anderson (flute), Ester Hasbargen (flute), Emily Williams (flute/piccolo), Eloise Kolakowski (clarinet), Addisyn Russell (clarinet), Autumn Bowers (clarinet/bari sax), Andrew Condy (alto/soprano sax), Lexy Oldham (tenor sax/bass clarinet), Kaiden McKinney (trumpet), Natalie Tremblay (trumpet), Lukas Hotchkiss (trombone), Ryan Grody (bass trombone), Ike Hampshire (bass) and Rickey DeMoss (aux percussion)