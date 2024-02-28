Troy City Schools thank community for continued success

Piper Submitted photo | Troy City Schools Teachers and students celebrated the 101st day of the school year by dressing up like the 101 Dalmatians. Submitted photo | Troy City Schools Students at the Troy High School graduation in May of 2023. Submitted photo | Troy City Schools

TROY — We are so incredibly proud of the achievements of our students, staff members and district as a whole in 2023, and would like to thank the entire Troy community for being a part of our continued success, said Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper in his annual report on the district.

First and foremost, we are so grateful to the voters and the Troy Community who voted in November to approve funding for four new school buildings: three pre-k through fourth-grade buildings and one middle school building for grades 5-6. The passage of this bond levy will also allow us to make significant HVAC improvements at Troy High School.

We have begun preliminary work with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to plan out the future of the project. That will lead into the design phase, which we expect to run through the spring of 2025. Following the design phase, we will begin the construction phase in the summer of 2025 and hope to open our new buildings in the fall of 2027.

Again, thank you to all of the Troy voters who made this possible for us. These new buildings will allow us to become more efficient as a district, and we will be better positioned to serve our students and their families moving forward.

Academically, we are incredibly proud of the growth we made as a district in 2023. On the Ohio Department of Education’s state report cards, which were released last fall, we received 4.5 out of 5 stars, which puts us in the top 12 percent of all 607 school districts in Ohio. Additionally, our performance index score jumped from 87.8 in 2022 to 90.7 in 2023, which was the largest increase in our area.

In the Growth category of the state report cards, Troy High School recorded the highest growth score out of 3,088 school buildings in the state! Congratulations to all of our students, staff members and administrators on all of the hard work they put in to make this happen! As a district, we are also proud of the fact Troy City Schools were ranked third out of 607 districts statewide in total growth.

Of course, success in the classroom is just one measure of what we hope to accomplish every year. We are incredibly proud of our students who participated in athletics, music, clubs and organizations and other extracurricular and cocurricular activities in 2023.

Of particular note, our Troy High School Academic Quiz team captured its first league or conference title in school history, as well as earning a trip to state. The Troy High School marching band received a Superior rating at the Ohio Music Association State Marching Band Finals for the 24th year in a row. Troy is one of just three bands statewide to have achieved a Superior rating every year since the competition first began in the 1980s. Our athletic teams captured Miami Valley League titles in football, boys basketball, boys bowling, baseball, girls track and field and girls cross country.

We accomplished all of these things while remaining fiscally responsible. Our 5-year financial forecast shows our district is on solid footing for the next 5 years. This year, we received the Ohio Auditor of State Award for excellence in financial reporting.

As proud as we are of all we accomplished in 2023, we are very much looking forward to what our students and staff will accomplish in 2024. We will continue to encourage our students to “Dream Big, Work Hard and Succeed.”