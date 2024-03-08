Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Chevrolet of Troy on South Market Street in Concord Township.

-11:08 a.m.: fraud. deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1800 block of Carly Court in Spring Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-1:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7800 block of Sugar Grove Road in Newton Township.

-9:20 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Piqua-Troy Road and West Bentley Circle in Troy. Suspected narcotics and a stolen handgun were located inside the vehicle.

