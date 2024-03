Police Log

WEDNESDAY

-1:01 p.m.: theft/shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Menards on Weller Drive.

-11:40 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment on the 400 block of Second Street.

MONDAY

-7:17 p.m.: assault. Officers responded after a juvenile punched another juvenile at the Tipp City Public Library.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.