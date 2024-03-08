Old Scratch Pizza plans Pi Day celebration

All Old Scratch locations will be serving up their signature Margherita pizzas and pints of OSPils beer for just $3.14 each on Thursday, March 14, in celebration of Pi Day. Courtesy | Old Scratch Pizza Courtesy | Old Scratch Pizza

TROY — Pizza + Beer = The Perfect Equation. Mark your calendars for Old Scratch Pizza’s second annual Pi Day celebration! On Thursday, March 14, all Old Scratch locations will be serving up their signature Margherita pizzas and pints of OSPils beer for just $3.14 each.

Crafted using traditional Neapolitan cooking techniques, Old Scratch’s Margherita pizza is topped with crushed San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, and Romano cheese. Baked quickly in a wood-fired oven, these pies aim to please.

Old Scratch’s signature draft beer, OSPils is a light and crisp Italian-style pizza pilsner brewed in collaboration with Warped Wing Brewery. A pint of OSPils perfectly pairs with a fresh Margherita pizza.

Old Scratch’s Pi Day promotion will be available exclusively for dine-in orders from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Please note that the offer is limited to one Margherita pizza per guest and any substitutions or modifications may affect the price.