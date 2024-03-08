Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
FRIDAY
-1:36 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the US Post Office on North Wayne Street. Christopher L. Leonard, 33, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass.
THURSDAY
-9:44 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Little Caesars on West Water Street.
-8:22 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Pitsenbarger Park South Street.
-4:33 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Mote Park Community Center on Gordon Street.
-4:14 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Virginia Street.
-1:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.
-3:38 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the YMCA Childcare Center on West High Street.
-12:00 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the US Post Office on North Wayne Street.
WEDNESDAY
-3:28 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Referee’s Sports Bar on North Main Street.
-12:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Blackwell Drive.
-11:42 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Echo Lake Drive. Chad A. Pfeiffer, 60, of Centerville, was charged with criminal trespass.
-11:10 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 700 block of South Wayne Street.
-10:21 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Nicklin Avenue.
-9:24 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Main Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.