Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

4:13 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Range line Road and Klinger Road in Newberry Township.

1:29 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft complaint on the 7000 block of Marlin Road in Newton Township.

11:56 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of Identity Theft on the 9000 block of Markley Road in Union Township.

7:13 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Peters Road and Michaels Road in Monroe Township.

TUESDAY

4:57 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a complaint of trespassing on the 200 block of James Street in Bradford.

2:38 p.m.: damage. Deputies responded to a report sign damage at Acceleration Motor Sports Inc. in Bethel Township. After investigating it was determined to be non-criminal damage.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.