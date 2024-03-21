Piqua Police reports

Police log
TUESDAY
4:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of the Chase Bank on Spring Street.
3:34 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 600 block of Lindsey Street.
10:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the Sherwin Williams on High Street.
7:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of power tools from a residence on the 500 block of Wayne Street.
MONDAY
6:25 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the Bent Tree Apartments.
5:54 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 400 block of Greene Street.
2:09 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Wendy’s on Ash Street.
11:03 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 400 block of Greene Street.
8:42 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud report on the 200 block of Race Street.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.