Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

4:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of the Chase Bank on Spring Street.

3:34 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 600 block of Lindsey Street.

10:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the Sherwin Williams on High Street.

7:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of power tools from a residence on the 500 block of Wayne Street.

MONDAY

6:25 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the Bent Tree Apartments.

5:54 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 400 block of Greene Street.

2:09 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Wendy’s on Ash Street.

11:03 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 400 block of Greene Street.

8:42 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud report on the 200 block of Race Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.