Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:29 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraudulent charges at the 8000 block of Bennett Drive in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-4:55 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of menacing on the 400 block of Wilson Road in Concord Township.

-3:50 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash on South State Route 202 and East State Route 41 in Staunton Township.

SATURDAY

-9:56 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing on the 300 block of Miami Avenue in Bradford.

FRIDAY

-11:50 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash on East State Route 55 in Lost Creek Township.

-8:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft on the 8000 block of US State Route 41 in Elizabeth Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.