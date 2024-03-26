Troy Mayors’ Concerts to welcome Miami University Chamber Singers

TROY — Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc. has announced the upcoming performance of the Miami University Chamber Singers under the direction of Dr. Reina Dickey on Friday April 12.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St. in Troy.

The Chamber Singers will be joined by special guests, the Handbell Choir of Troy’s First United Methodist Church. This concert is free of charge and open to the public. No reservations or tickets are required.

The Chamber Singers is Miami University’s auditioned, mixed vocal ensemble of predominantly undergraduate and graduate music majors. The Chamber Singers have compiled a distinguished record of performances both on campus and throughout the Midwest. The ensemble performs a wide range of choral repertoire from the Renaissance era to the contemporary.

Dr. Reina Dickey is assistant professor of music at Miami University, where she directs Chamber Singers, instructs choral courses, and supervises student teachers. Her research and performance passions include 18th century repertoire and works of historically underrepresented composers.