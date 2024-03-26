TMCPL announces April events

TROY—Here is a list of events at the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL) in April.

Monday, April 1

Solar Eclipse Viewer construction: Drop in and make a safe and simple DIY solar eclipse viewer with a box, some tin foil, and a few household craft supplies! Available for all ages while supplies last. No registration is required.

*This will not be a direct viewing device.

Tuesday, April 2

Toddler Story Time: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. This program includes a mix of stories, songs, and early literacy activities for toddlers (ages 2-3). No registration is required. This program is scheduled weekly this spring through Tuesday, April 30.

Baby and Me: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. This program includes lap bounces, songs, playtime, and short stories. Recommended for ages 0-2 with their favorite adult. No registration is required for this program, which is scheduled weekly this spring through Tuesday, May 9.

Fiber Arts Group: Knit, crochet, or stitch your way through the afternoon. Bring your own fiber arts project to the library from 1 to 2:30 p.m., ask for advice from others in the group, and get inspired for your next creation! We will have supplies on hand for beginners who would like to learn. No registration is required, and additional sessions are scheduled for April 16, May 7, and May 21.

Solar Eclipse Bingo: Come play bingo with a Solar Eclipse theme at 3:30 p.m. There will be delicious prizes each round! For teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Teen attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Boozy Book Club: TMCPL is meeting at Moeller Brew Barn at 6:30 p.m. for a new book club. Bring a copy of one of your favorite books to the first meeting along with suggestions for future books for the group to read. There will be a special bookish cocktail available for purchase at the bar. The location is handicapped accessible. Additional sessions are scheduled for May 7, June 4, July 2, and Aug. 2.

Wednesday, April 3

Preschool Story Time: This weekly event starts at 9:30 a.m. and will feature a mix of stories, songs, and activities to develop ready-for-kindergarten skills. For preschoolers (ages 4-5) and their favorite adult. Registration is required for this weekly event that runs to May 1.

Rockin’ Rotations: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. this Kindergarten Readiness program will focus on reading, writing, math, fine motor skills, and dramatic play. For toddlers and preschoolers (ages 3-5) and their favorite adult. No registration is required, and the program is scheduled weekly this winter through Wednesday, May 1.

Thursday, April 4

Thursday Stories: Perfect library fun for littles and their favorite adult. Recommended for ages 5 and under. No registration is required. This program is scheduled weekly this spring through Thursday, May 9. This program is intended to promote curiosity and connections. Participants can interact at their comfort level and are not expected to sit or stay quiet. Activities are built in to allow for movement and sensory input.

High School Anime Club: Come watch anime and enjoy snacks from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., for teens in grades 9-12. No registration is required. An additional spring session is scheduled for May 2.

Friday, April 5

TMCPL After Dark Trivia Night: There will be pizza, snacks, and activities just for teens in grades 6-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is required.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.