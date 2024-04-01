Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:12 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the parking lot of the West Charleston Church in Bethel Township.

-1:38 a.m.: attempted burglary. Deputies responded to an attempted burglary on Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

SATURDAY

-2:55 a.m.: hit-and-run. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Township.

FRIDAY

-4:06 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the corner of Main Street and Monument Street in Pleasant Hill.

-3:43 p.m.: hit-and-run. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 100 block of Washington Street in Casstown.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.