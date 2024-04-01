Miami East High School Symphonic Choir receives superior ratings

Miami East High School Symphonic Choir recently received superior ratings at an OMEA district large group adjudicated event held on March 15. Submitted photo | MEHS choir teacher Omar Lozano

CASSTOWN — The Miami East High School Symphonic Choir recently received superior ratings at the OMEA district large group adjudicated event held at Bellefontaine High School.

The event was hosted by Bellefontaine High School choir director Brice Henry. The choir performed in OMEA class A and consisted of 55 singers. The choir received straight superior ratings from all three stage judges, and a superior rating from the sight-reading judge. The choir performed a Kenyan folk tune in Swahili, a liturgical piece in Latin, and a spiritual. The group received high marks for its musicality, beautiful tone and blending.

Soloists for the Spiritual were Vincent Crane and Christopher Smith. Both were recognized as outstanding soloists by the stage judges.

The choir will now advance to the state level Friday, April 26. OMEA Southwest region state contest will be hosted by Mrs. Amanda Casey at Tippecanoe High School.

“Congratulations on a job well done, Miami East,” said Lozano, in a press release.