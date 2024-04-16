Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-4:55 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the corner of Market Street and Kirk Lane in Troy.

-2:29 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of an individual stealing checks from the mail at the 7700 block of Jay Road in Union Township.

-1:36 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Market Street and Drury Lane in Troy.

-12:39 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 100 block of North Main Street in Casstown.

-12:10 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary at the 200 block of Miami Street in Bradford.

-9:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a male driver leaving without paying for gas at the Marathon at 211 S. Main St. in Pleasant Hill.

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: weapons offense. Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired at the 9100 block of Hetzler Road in Springcreek Township, and a male was charged with using weapons while intoxicated.

-6:18 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at South County Road 25A and Dye Mill Road in Concord Township.

-1:06 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a felony assault on Urbana Road in Troy, which resulted in an adult male being taken into custody.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.