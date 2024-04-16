Monday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team picked up a 5-0 win over Northmont Monday.

In singles, Kyle Penny defeated Micah Peters 7-5, 6-2; Kellen Nichols defeated Clayton Prewitt 7-5, 6-0 and Michael Burns defeated Alex Seibert 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Owen Franks and Nick Seibert 6-1, 6-0 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Toby Doss and Kevin Liu 6-4, 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5,

CJ 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecnooe boys tennis team won a home match Monday.

Piqua 3,

Springfield 2

PIQUA — A young Piqua tennis team picked up its first win of the season Monday.

Lance Lawson won at second singles 6-1, 6-0.

“He is doing a great job in his first season,” Piqua coach Wyatt Heinz said. “We are excited to see him grow over the next four years. Senior Lance Staley has stepped up in taking on first singles after three seasons of playing third singles and second doubles. He knows this will be a tough season, but he is excited to play some tough competition and get better as a player.”

The rest of Piqua’s lineup is new to the sport.

“We are excited to see the growth throughout the season and have set small goals for the team.”

Piqua travels to Tippecanoe Tuesday.

Sidney 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped a match with Sidney.

In singles, Tommy Lins lost to Brady Hagen 6-3, 6-1; Logan Linson lost to Frankly Herrera 6-1, 6-0 and Ethan Taylor lost to Myles Steenrod 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Luke Courtad and Adam Flood lost to Carter Wooddell and Jackson Riley 6-2, 6-2 and O’Keefe Cooper and Calvin Linson defeated Parker Slaven and Ray Kamura 6-7, 6-2, 10-5.