Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:08 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West U.S. Route 36 and South Newberry Washington Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:53 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Salopek Golf Cart and Equipment on South State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-10:50 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 7400 block of South State Route 202 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-10:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of vehicle theft at the 9100 block of South State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.