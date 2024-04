Covington High School has announced its 2024 prom court, which includes Kamryn Barnes, left to right, Jacob Tipps, Gracie Anderson, Asher Long, Kearten Wiggins, Grant Blore, Audrey Tobe, Chase Vanderhorst and Karyann Turner. Not pictured is Gunner Kimmel. The prom will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at The Fort Piqua Plaza on North Main Street, Piqua.

Courtesy photo | Covington Exempted Village School District