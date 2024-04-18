ODOT reports no eclipse gridlock

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that Ohio avoided the gridlock caused by the April 8 solar eclipse that other states experienced, according to new data.

Traffic volumes only increased by 12.8% Sunday, April 7, and by 15.8% Tuesday, April 9.

State Route 31 north of Marysville saw the biggest increase in traffic Monday, by 71.7%.

The entire Interstate 70 corridor saw an increase of 11.8% in traffic Tuesday.

More than 200 continuous traffic count stations across the state collected this data and compared it to the average traffic volumes from the same days of the week in April 2023.