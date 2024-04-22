Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the 8600 block of Zimmerlin Road in Springcreek Township.

SATURDAY

-11:52 a.m.: hit-and-run. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of McKaig Road and Commerce Center Boulevard.

FRIDAY

-9:11 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the corner of Eldean Road and Experiment Farm Road in Concord Township.

-5:53 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the 8900 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Newton Township.

-2:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a complaint of a female trespassing at Trojan City Auto Sales in Concord Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.