MC Commissioners OK animal shelter vaccination grant

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a $7,200 Petco Love Fund grant application to the county animal shelter at their meeting on Thursday, April 18.

Robert Craft, director of the shelter, addressed the commissioners at the meeting about the grant funds that will be used to vaccinate preventable diseases.

“This is a grant to provide vaccines for both dogs and cats,” Craft said. “Each vaccine that we administer is free of charge to us and each vaccine we administer they give us a $3 stipend to pay for our costs to administer the vaccines.”

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• A quote from MNJ Technologies, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, authorizing the communication center to purchase seven HP G9 Console Workstations with HP Care Pack and extended five-year service warranty, which will replace the current computers used by dispatch that are approximately six years old and past their age of life. The cost shall not exceed $18,689.65.

• For Piqua Signs to decal the sanitary engineering department and transfer station vehicles with the “MCSE” logo and decal all of the transfer station vehicles with the “Miami County Recycles” logo for $2,200.

• To award the 2023-24 school year education grant award for $447.36 to LT Ball Intermediate School, for a trip to the Miami County Educational Learning Center.

• An agreement with Omega Laboratories Inc., of Mogadore, to provide drug testing services through a hair follicle or oral fluid samples with the Miami County Juvenile Court for $4,000. The agreement is effective from April 9, 2024, through April 9, 2025.

• To sign a memorandum of agreement (MOU) addendum with Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers (DTAC) LLC, of Columbus, formally known as Hittle House, as requested by the Miami County Juvenile Court for the provision of placement and related services of a minor in childcare custody. This addendum will increase the maximum contract from $50,000 to $135,000.

• To sign an amendment with a participation agreement regarding energy purchasing programs of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) service agreement and natural gas purchasing program. This will amend administrative fees in gas costs invoiced to the county and legal fees approved by the energy executive committee for an additional five years upon written consent of both parties before the expiration of the initial program term of May 31, 2034.

• An emergency repair from Mechanical Services and Design, of Dayton, as requested by the facilities director to repair a chiller at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center. On April 17, Chiller One was not able to come online and the temperature of the building is currently reaching levels that are not acceptable for the Ohio Department of Corrections. The cost of the project is $5,461.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners opened bid proposals for 2024 Document Management Solutions.