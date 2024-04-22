Van Martin Roofing seeks nominations for roof giveaway

DAYTON — Van Martin Roofing is seeking nominations to provide a free roof to a family or individual in need in Dayton’s eight-county area.

“The unusual amount of rain this year has taken a toll on many residents’ roofs. Dayton area-based Van Martin Roofing has announced it will once again provide a free roof to a family or individual in need within the Dayton/southwestern Ohio area,” said a Van Martin Roofing press release.

“Our Win a Roof on the House reflects the core values of our company,” owner Doug Van Dyke said in a press release from his business. “Our commitment to serving the Dayton area and surrounding counties has been ongoing. Then we turned it into a formal program with Win a Roof on the House. This is a way we can compassionately give back to the community that has supported our business for so long.”

Van Martin Roofing is asking for nominations until May 15. The company will then narrow down the nominees to a handful, allowing the community to ultimately vote for the winner. Anyone in the eight-county area of Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties is eligible to win or vote for the recipient. The company will accept self-nominations or entries from those who know of individuals or families struggling with major roof issues.

The roof is completely “on the house,” said the release. There are no charges at all associated with the entire installation of the roof. The work is accompanied by the same warranties any other Van Martin Roof project would receive.

The most recent winner was Burnadette Underwood, of New Carlisle, who was nominated by her daughter. The roof was installed in December and became a holiday present to the family.

“I’m blessed. I feel that the kindness and the thoughtfulness that’s put into this is a blessing,” Underwood said in the release. “I just can’t explain or express the gratitude I have for this.”

Underwood has raised her own children and other kids in the home. She now also cares for her ill father in the home as she works full time.

“There are many reasons why someone may require a roof,” said Van Dyke. “It could be a series of leaks, storm damage or rotting shingles. Whatever it is, our company is empathetic with kind-hearted employees who want to make a difference in the Greater Dayton area.”

Established in 2009, Van Martin Roofing has a reputation for top quality work, professionalism, integrity and customer-focused service. It concentrates on residential, commercial and industrial roofing repair and installation.

The company has a kindhearted spirit. Van Dyke is also heavily involved in a growing non-profit called Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative. The agency provides housing and job training so that people struggling with substance abuse can receive help with their recovery efforts and skills leading to viable employment.

Applicants for the spring/summer Van Martin Roof “On the House” giveaway must complete a form that includes space for a brief essay on why a roof is requested. The form is available at https://www.vanmartinroofing.com/on-the-house/ .

Win a Roof “On the House” nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. May 15 electronically or by mail to the company address listed on the lower portion of the application form. The slate of finalists will appear on line with their stories. The public can vote for their favorite nominee June 3-7. The winner will be announced June 10.

Installation will commence soon after with the new roof installed by June 28 and ready for a firecracker of a celebration July 4.