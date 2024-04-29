Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:54 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5900 block of Kessler Fredrick Road in West Milton.

-12:53 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 8000 block of Troy-Urbana Road in Lostcreek Township.

SATURDAY

-1:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a kayak being stolen at the 700 block of 25A North in Concord Township.

FRIDAY

-10:35 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 9200 block of North State Route 48 in Newberry Township.

-3:35 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the Sunoco on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township.

-3:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of debit card theft at the 200 block of South Miami Avenue in Bradford.

-2:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 9100 block of North Piqua Lockington Road in Springcreek Township.

-11:12 a.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) at the 76 South Exit of the I75 in Troy.

-7:48 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Miami East High School at 3925 State Route 589 in Lost Creek Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.