Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:42 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4100 block of East State Route 41 in Elizabeth Township.

TUESDAY

-5:32 p.m.: hit-and-run. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 9400 block of Hetzler Road in Springcreek Township.

-12:51 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at U.S. Route 40 and State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-10:01 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the 7000 block of Bethel Township.

-9:22 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the Bradford Y Yard Park.

-5:15 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 7600 block of Fenner Road in Newton Township.

MONDAY

-3:00 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Road and Kessler Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-12:25 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage to vehicles at the 3400 block of Stauffer Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.