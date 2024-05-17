Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:10 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an assault at the 2700 block of Lefevre Road in Staunton Township.

-8:11 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the 8100 block of West State Route 55 in Union Township.

-5:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the theft of a license plate at the 4700 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

-3:08 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Troy View Church of God in Concord Township.

-7:43 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at East U.S. Route 36 and Troy-Sidney Road in Springcreek Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:53 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of assault at the 4300 block of U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-2:35 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the central block of Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township.

-11:25 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 100 block of West Monument Street in Pleasant Hill.

TUESDAY

-7:42 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 3600 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township.

-6:01 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 7000 block of Versailles Road in Newberry Township.

-3:12 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 8900 block of Milton Potsdam Road in Union Township.

-10:13 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a complaint of a burglary of two chainsaws at the 4400 block of Deweese Road in Staunton Township.

-9:31 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of an individual stealing dumped brush and approximately 14 yards of top soil at the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Bradford.

-9:04 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West State Route 571 and Rangeline Road in Union Township.

