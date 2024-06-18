Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:52 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the Marathon located at 211 S. Main St. in Pleasant Hill.

-10:20 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft of a wallet from a vehicle at the 2600 block of Broken Woods Drive in Concord Township.

-7:32 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the 2700 block of Broken Woods Drive in Concord Township.

SUNDAY

-9:15 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 6800 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Springcreek Township.

-9:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the 7900 block of South Street in Conover.

-7:44 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 6800 block of Casstown-Sidney Road in Brown Township.

-5:57 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 8400 block of North Piqua-Lockington Road in Springcreek Township.

-4:34 a.m.: robbery. Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the 3500 block of Ditmer Road in Union Township.

-12:36 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded and arrested a male for misdemeanor assault at the 300 block of South Miami Avenue in Bradford.

FRIDAY

-10:35 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 500 block of Michaels Road in Monroe Township.

-9:53 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 2700 block of Washington Road in Concord Township.

-5:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 600 block of Moody Avenue in Bradford.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.