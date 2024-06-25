Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:02 a.m.: operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). Deputies responded and arrested a male under suspicion of an OVI at the 9100 block of South state Route 202 in West Charleston.

MONDAY

-4:35 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded and arrested Ashley Pearson, who had and active warrant at the 8900 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Newton Township.

-2:13 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded and arrested one male with an active warrant at the 100 block of Trader Court in Concord Township.

-8:10 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Monument Street in Pleasant Hill.

-5:25 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Kessler-Fredrick Road and Snell Road in Kessler.

-2:11 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a fight and charged one male with assault at the Miami County Safety Building at 201 W. Main St. in Troy.

SUNDAY

-6:01 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Miami Avenue in Bradford.

-12:10 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at U.S. Rt. 40 and Sullivan Road in Bethel Township.

SATURDAY

-4:48 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to and charged one juvenile with assault at the Junior Detention Center at 2044 N. County Rd. 25A in Concord Township.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft at the 9400 block of Wildcat Road in

Bethel Township.

-1:00 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft at the 5200 block of Front Street in West Covington.

-10:43 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at South state Route 48 and Friend Street in Ludlow Falls.

-2:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft at the 3900 block of U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-5:33 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash near the Troy Moose Lodge at 511 N. 25A in Concord Township.

-11:38 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 3600 block of Elleman Road in Ludlow Falls.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.