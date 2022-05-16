Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

May 13

ACCIDENT: There was a report a traffic accident with injuries in the area of Kessler Frederick Road and West State Route 571 in Union Township at 11:11 a.m.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a fraud complaint at a business on the 900 block of South Children’s Home Road in Elizabeth Township. Fraudulent business checks were cashed without consent. The business owners requested a report for documentation purposes.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the 3500 block of West State Route 41 in Concord Township in reference to a non-injury accident at 5:15 p.m. After investigation, an intoxicated male passenger was arrested on multiple charges. This case is closed.

May 14

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the intersection of State Route 721 and State Route 36 to take possession of a male Greenville Police had in custody on a Miami County warrant.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damaging complaint on the 4700 block of West State Route 571 in Union Township at 8:29 a.m. The incident was found to be a mental health issue. This case is closed.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility at 10:23 a.m. One male was transported to Wayne Hospital without incident. This case is closed.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injury was reported at North Alcony Conover Road and Troy Urbana Road in Lostcreek Township at 11:11 a.m.

TRAFFIC: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on South Clay Street in Troy, roughly 65 to 70 mph, at noon. As the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the vehicle ran a stop sign at South Clay Street and East West Street. Due to the distance the deputy was behind the vehicle, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle at that location. Shortly after losing sight of the vehicle, the deputy located it behind Dave’s Services as it just parked. Upon further investigation, the driver was released from the scene and charges are pending further investigation.

HIT SKIP: A deputy responded to the 200 block of Miami Avenue in Bradford at 1:16 p.m. in reference to a hit/skip accident. The reporting party advised a vehicle backed into his vehicle while it was parked on the street. There are no suspects at this time. This case is pending.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of cash on the 100 block of East Smithfield Street in Bradford at 4:31 p.m. This case is pending.

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy was dispatched to an assist agency call in reference to Greenville Police Department requesting a residence in Miami County be checked for a stolen motorcycle on the 6000 block of State Route 718 in Newton Township at 8:23 p.m. Greenville Police advised they had been contacted by a male stating that the license plate to the stolen motorcycle was left on the property. On arrival, the license plate to the stolen motorcycle had been turned over to the deputy by the occupant of the residence. The property was checked, and no motorcycle was located.

ASSAULT: A deputy was requested to respond to the downtown jail in reference to an assault incident at 11:22 p.m. After reviewing the video footage of the incident, two inmates were charged with assault.

May 15

TRAFFIC: A deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle that was traveling east bound on U.S. Route 40 in the area of Flick Road in Bethel Township for a speed violation at 12:35 a.m. The traffic stop was later terminated due to the rider’s obvious intent to not pull over and stop. The motorcycle continued east bound toward State Route 201 when the deputy lost sight of the motorcycle.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township at 8:28 a.m. in reference to an accident with injuries. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to control. This case is closed.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 9400 block of South Mann Road in Bethel Township at 8:28 a.m.

ACCIDENT: Deputies were made aware of a pursuit initiated by North Hampton Police Department, which was entering the east side of Miami County via east State Route 41 in Elizabeth Township. Prior to arriving on the scene, dispatch advised the vehicle had crashed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy took a criminal damaging report in the area of Emerick and Jay roads in Union Township at 3:51 p.m. The reportee said someone threw a beer can from a moving vehicle that struck their vehicle and shattered their windshield in the area of Emerick Road near Jay Road. There are no suspects at this time. This case is closed.

ASSIST SQUAD: Deputies responded to the area of the 3800 block of Calumet Road in West Milton in reference to a possible drowning of a six year old. The child was pulled from the water by his mother and checked okay by medics. This case is closed.

TRAFFIC: A deputy was traveling east on U.S. Route 40 near State Route 201 when the deputy observed a gold SUV traveling west bound on U.S. Route 40 operating without a windshield in the area of Brandt. The deputy turned around to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle for the equipment violation. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver fled on foot leaving two occupants behind. The driver was not located after a brief search. This case is pending further investigation.