Amended notice of Piqua City Commission executive session

PIQUA – The city of Piqua gave notice on Monday that the Piqua City Commission will meet in an executive session for the following topic:

To consider details related to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols for the city of Piqua or an event where the city of Piqua is involved in the security, if disclosure of the matters discussed could reasonably be expected to jeopardize the security of the city of Piqua or the event being held in the city of Piqua.

Specifically, cyber-security issues within the city of Piqua.

The executive session will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Piqua Municipal Government Complex Building, 201 W. Water Street, Piqua.

Following the executive session, the Piqua City Commission will hold a work session on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. The work session will cover an IT assessment and strategic plan presentation, a Rita presentation, and a Great Miami River low head dam removal presentation.