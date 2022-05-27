Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

May 24.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 1000 block of Gordon Street in Washington Township in reference to a disturbance complaint at 11:44 a.m. Upon arrival, the suspect was driving around on the property at a high rate of speed, refusing to stop. He later came to a stop and was taken into custody. This case is pending charges.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the Sheriff’s Office on a neighbor complaint at 1:25 p.m. The deputy obtained details of the complaint from the reporting party. The other half of this neighbor complaint was not available as he was at work at the time this matter was reported. There was an allegation of menacing and disorderly conduct against the neighbor. This matter is pending an opportunity to speak with the other involved party.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft complaint on the 900 block of South State Route 2020 in Staunton Township. The reporting party said someone broke into their vehicle and stole their purse sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

SEX OFFENSE: A sex offense was reported on Foxchase Court in Troy.

May 25

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy responded to Piqua Schools bus garage in reference to a vehicle running the bus reds the previous day. This case is pending.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 6400 block of Agenbroad Road in Bethel Township at 11:15 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 900 block of Wilson Road in Concord Township on a criminal damaging complaint. The reporting party advised their privacy fence had been spray painted. This case is pending.

HARASSMENT: A deputy was dispatched to a telephone communication harassment complaint on Duncan Road in Springcreek Township at 1:28 p.m. After further investigation, it was determined that an unknown caller was possibly using a random phone number generator for scams.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to a theft complaint on the 9700 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township at 2:10 p.m. A John Deer lawnmower was reported stolen. This case is pending further investigation.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 400 block of Windmere Drive in Troy in reference to a fraud complaint. An unknown individual had used account information from a trust the complainant managed. A physical check had been used for the fraudulent transaction and was found to be counterfeit. Investigation is pending.

THEFT: Reporting party advised an unknown suspect(s) attempted to remove his catalytic converter from his vehicle on the 300 block of South Walnut Street in Fletcher.

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to a suspicious priority call on the 3200 block of Sodom Road in Lostcreek Township at 9:40 p.m. After investigation, one adult male was charged and incarcerated for one count of assault. This case is closed.

May 26

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2600 block of South Rangeline Road in Union Township at 7:20 a.m. in reference to an animal complaint. Multiple neighbors complained while the deputy was in the area about three cattle loose in the area of the listed address. The owner was cited with animals at large. This case is closed.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A deputy responded to the 5900 block of Frederick Garland Road in Union Township in reference to a criminal damaging complaint at 10:23 a.m. After further investigation, it was found a utility company contracted by DP&L was working on power poles located on the property. The utility company agreed to use a different access to the power poles so no damage is done to the lawn of the homeowners property. This case is closed.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the area of Frederick Garland Road and Karns Road in Union Township at 12:54 p.m. in reference to a hit/skip accident. The reporting party advised an unknown male drove through the construction zone on a four wheeler. When the reporting party confronted the male, the male struck her with the four wheeler at a low rate of speed. The reporting party requested the incident be investigated for traffic violations only. This case is pending.

UNRULY: There was an unruly juvenile complaint at Bethel High School on State Route 201 at 4:26 p.m. This matter is pending further investigation.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Dispatched to an assist citizen call in which the complainant wanted to turn over his firearm due to a recent civil protection order. The gun was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office and will be kept for safekeeping.