Memorial Day events to be held throughout the Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — This Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, people across the Miami County and the nation will take a break from their daily lives to pay their respect to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedom and prosperity of the United States.

Local events are being held in the following places:

• Piqua

The Veteran’s Association will be hosting their annual Memorial Day parade and services. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Piqua Central Intermediate School and concludes at the Forest Hill Cemetery, where services will be hold immediately afterwards, beginning at 10 a.m.

The service features presentation from local bands and dignitaries followed by a speech dedicated to the fallen military heroes.

Members of the public are invited to attend both the parade and service. The parade can be viewed from anywhere along the route which starts by going west on Park Avenue to Washington Avenue. The north on Washington to the memorial site at Broadway Avenue. Services will conclude around 11 a.m.

• Troy

The Veteran’s Memorial Day Committee will be holding a ceremony beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Adams Street Bridge. Following speakers, a benediction, and the traditional tossing of rose petals, the group will make their way to New Soldier Circle at the Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

At New Soldier Circle will be a laying of the wreaths, followed by speakers and a memorial service and the laying wreaths at Old Soldier Circle. This is the first Memorial Day service in Troy in three years.

• Pleasant Hill

The Pleasant Hill Memorial Day Parade will take place Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Newton School parking lot. The parade will proceed from the school to the monument, where a brief wreath-laying will take place before proceeding to the cemetery for the Memorial Day ceremony.

All community members and organizations are invited to attend.

• Casstown

The Casstown Memorial Day Parade and Service will be held Monday morning. The parade line up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Burton and North Main Street. Decorated bicycles are encouraged, and the best decorated bike wins a prize. Please join the parade with antique cars and trucks. No motorized dirt bikes, quads, etc.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds to Casstown Cemetery. The Memorial Day Service will be held following the parade. Special guest speaker this year is Karen Purke. Service also includes the reading of the Gettysburg Address and the poem Flander’s Field. Music provided by the Miami East Marching Band.

• Christiansburg

The Christiansburg Fire Company will be holding the 41st annual Memorial Day Parade and Services in Christiansburg on Monday, May 30. Services will be held at Smith Cemetery at the east edge of Christiansburg following the parade. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m.

Their speaker this year is Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio. The parade will consist of the Graham High School Marching Band, local fire departments, and antique cars. Anyone willing to participate in the parade will be welcomed. The line-up will be at the Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.