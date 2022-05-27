Twenty One Barrels partnering with non-profits during summer concert series

By Jordan Green

MIAMI COUNTY — A crisp glass of cider in the summer heat, free live music, and helping charity at the same time: could there be a nicer way to spend the summer?

Twenty One Barrels, a winery and cidery just outside of Bradford, is kicking off their first ever Music in The Vines Series on Saturday, June 4, 5-8 p.m.

Each weekend, from June to September, Twenty One Barrels will host a free, live concert. During these events a portion of all sales will go to a partnered non-profit organization.

This summer’s partners include Bradford Fire and Rescue, Miami County Animal Shelter, Darke County Parks District, and the Darke County United Way.

“We hope to raise awareness for their mission. We also encourage our guests to donate during the music series via a collection box with 100% of the donations going to partner non-profit each month,” said Shaun Pierce who runs Twenty One Barrels with his wife.

Events take place on Fridays and Saturdays, and detailed information can be found at www.21barrels.com. Additional information will also be posted on their Facebook page, Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine.

Twenty One Barrels opened in June 2020 and makes all of their wine and cider in house. They offer rotating taps of 12 seasonal ciders and 14 different wines. They offered a music series in 2021, but this year, they wanted to try something new.

“We wanted to utilize our popular summer music to support not only the arts, but also the local community. The opportunity and power a family-owned company has to make a real difference within its community is incredible, and we wanted to utilize our summer series as the catalyst for specific causes,” said Pierce.

Twenty One Barrels is located at 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd, Bradford, Ohio and is open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday they are available by appointment to host events.

Twenty One Barrels would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the Music in the Vines series: Quint Creative Signs, RJ Wessling Home Inspectors, Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness & Acupuncture, Wayne Healthcare, Apple Farm Service, J&S Lathe Works, and The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company.