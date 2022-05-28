Regional Track and Field Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — Troy’s Sophie Fong and Leah Harnish did exactly what they were expected to do at Friday’s D-I regional track and field meet Friday night at Wayne High School.

And Tippecanoe’s Annie Sinning wasn’t ready for it to be her final high school race.

All three had top four finishes to earn automatic berths to next week’s state track and field meet at Jesse Owens Stadium on the Ohio State University campus.

Fong finished second in the pole vault. clearing 12-4.

There were five vaulters who cleared 11-4 and when Fong and Zoe Lamb of Centerville were the only two to clear 11-8, her berth to the state meet was secure.

“I was trying not to think about it,” Fong said. “Because I was still wanted to compete (with Lamb) for the title tonight. Really, I wasn’t concerned (about the weather forecast for Friday night). Because, I had done pretty well every time I vaulted in bad weather this year.”

Fong and Lamb both got in at 10-6 and cleared 10-6, 11-0, 11-4, 11-8 and 12-0 on their first attempts.

At 12-4, Lamb cleared on her first attempt and Fong got it on her third attempt — which ended up being the different when both failled to clear 12-8.

“To be honest, all that mattered was I was in the top four,” Fong said. “That (13-0) has been a goal all season. If I could get that at state and end with a PR, that would be a pretty cool way to end things. Getting on the podium is definitely a goal.”

While it may have been wet and rainy, Harnish much preferred this week’s weather to the heat at the district meet.

And she responded with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash in a time of 56.54.

Beavercreek’s Kayleigh Keyes won in a time of 55.12, a new regional record.

“This was a lot better than 90 degrees,” Harnish said after the race. “For the most part (she felt good about the race). I wasn’t sure what was going to happen (going into the last curve), but it worked out.”

Now, she has one more week to run.

“I haven’t been (to state),” the junior said. “I am not sure what the goal is. To run a PR would be good. Tonight was about getting in the top four and getting to state.”

Sinning, a senior, has had numerous accomplishments in her running career in cross country and track.

And she wasn’t ready to rule out making it to state Friday night in the 3,200.

“I knew it could be (a top four) or podium,” Sinning said. “Any day can be your race. I just believed this was going to be my day and my race.”

Sinning was running fourth for most of the race.

Going to the final lap, she had a slight lead on Beavercreek’s Grace Dailey for the fourth and final automatic berth.

“I have run against her a lot,” Sinning said. “And she is really tough. But, I just believed this was my day.”

Sinning would open the gap in the final lap and took the fourth spot in 11:08.84, eight seconds ahead of fifth-place Emmy Seger of Loveland and 10 seconds ahead of Dailey.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Sinning said about reacting as she crossed the finish line. “I was so excited. Today was my day.”

A number of athletes had heartbreaking fifth and sixth place finishes with the possibility of getting at-large berths in the state meet.

Three athletes earned at large berths for the state.

Camilla Nicholas finished fifth in the 200, 25.27 and sixth in the 100, 12.31 and advanced in both events.

On Wednesday, Ethan Martin finished fifth in the pole vault, clearing 13-8 and Jack Kleinhenz finished sixth in the long jump with distance of 21-11 3-4 and both advanced to state.

PIQUA D-II

Milton-Union pole vaulter Carter Tinnerman cleared 15-0 to win the pole vault Saturday at the Piqua D-II track and field regional and join teammate Blake Brumbaugh, who qualified in the long jump on Thursday.

For Miami East boys, Josh Amheiser was second in the pole vault in 14-4 and the 1,600 relay (Dylan Barnes, Jayden Hatcher, Clark Bennett, Kaden Weldy) was third in 5:25.23 to earn state berths.

Miami East girls thrower Annika Paton finished second in the discus with a throw of 125-7 to advance to state.

TROY D-III

Lehman Catholic senior sprinter Kiersten Franklin had another strong showing at the Troy D-III regional.

Franklin qualified for state in three events.

She won the 100, 12.43; 200, 26.06 and finished fourth in the 400, 58.67.

Also qualifying for state was Covington’s Elyza Long in the girls 3,200, taking fourth in 11:46.07.

The Lehman girls 400 relay finished fifth in 50.90, but advanced with an at-large berth.