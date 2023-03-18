Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:57 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Casstown Sidney Road and East Loy Road. The driver was found to be suspended and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

THURSDAY

-10:00 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-4:31 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 40 in Tipp City.

-2:17 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Lafayette Street in Casstown.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.