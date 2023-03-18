New cameras to assist with criminal investigations

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On Thursday, March 16, the Miami County Commissioners approved the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to utilize Flock Group Inc. Services.

With the agreement for services, the Sheriff’s Office will be renting eight pole cameras and two years of the program. The Flock software and hardware services will allow the cameras to automatically recognize license plates and includes video and audio detection.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, the program can be used during criminal investigations and during amber alerts.

“I’m confident of the success,” said Duchak.

Other agencies in the county will also be invited to utilize the services.

“I’m glad you’re doing this,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.

The agreement is for two years with a total cost of $42,800 for both years.

The commissioners also authorized the creation of a new position within the Operations and Facilities Department. The position is the Director of Facilities with a pay rate of $75-$85K.

Juvenile Court’s Probation Department was approved to purchase chairs and tables to create a more “secure” location for juveniles to do homework or programming. The cost of the furniture is not to exceed $4,624.65.

Finally, the commissioners approved a child placement contract between the Department of Job and Family Services and United Methodist Children’s Home for a cost of $500,000.