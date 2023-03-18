Operations and Facilities Director retires

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – At the Miami County Commissioners’ general session, the Operations and Facilities Director for Miami County, Chris Johnson, resigned effective on Friday, March 17.

Johnson was thanked by the commissioners for his work with the county during his time. Commissioner Wade Westfall also wished him luck on his future endeavors.

Johnson has been an employee with the county for almost 11 years.

The commissioners then appointed several individuals to the Miami County Family Services Planning Committee which includes the following:

• Bonita VanGorden – Director of Miami County Job and Family Services

• Sara Welty – classified civil services employee of Job and Family Services

• William Lutz – New Path Inc.

• David Larson – Miami County Educational Service Center

• Brian Green – Superintendent with Riverside

• Barb Holman – Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County

• Shane Carter/Marcus Couch – Lincoln Community Center

• Ashley Sherry – Miami County Job & Family Services with Children Services

• Sarah Baker – Miami County Public Transit

• Michael Clarey – Miami County Department of Development

The committee meets one to two times a year to discuss the usage of funds.

The commissioners also approved the acceptance of the Ohio Pet Fund Grant for the Miami County Animal Shelter in the amount of $2,500. According to Animal Shelter Director Rob Craft, the grant fund will be used to pay for spaying and neutering of the shelter pets.

They also approved the following resolutions:

• Purchase of 15 Ubiquiti Unifi6 wireless access points to install in Miami County buildings including the Commerce Center for a cost of $4,049.25

• Purchase of a 2023 Dodge Durango for the Miami County Common Pleas Adult Probation Department for the cost of $42,000

• Change Order for the Miami County Commerce Center project for an increase of $11,342.40

• Memorandum of Agreement for magistrate services between West Central Juvenile Detention Center and David L. Mikel, Co., LPA