Piqua Veteran Banner program

PIQUA – The city of Piqua has relaunched its Veteran Banner program to recognize the men and women of Piqua currently serving or holding Veteran status from a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Banners will be displayed Memorial Day through Veterans’ Day on light poles along East Ash Street, from Spring Street to the CSX railroad overpass bridge. Following Veterans Day, the banners will be removed and made available for pick up by the applicant. Applicants will be notified when banners are available for pickup.

The program will feature the individual’s military photo, along with their name and years of service, on a 48”x18” banner. Banners are $100, which includes a two-sided design, printing, installation, and removal. Space is limited and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis to 75 applicants, and the deadline to apply is April 7.

Eligibility requirements include the following:

• A service member must be active duty OR a veteran and a current or former resident within the City of Piqua (proof of residency will be required, e.g., copy of utility bill, driver’s license)

• Verification of military status (e.g., DD-214, etc.)

• This program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited.

For additional information, please visit: https://piquaoh.org/1564/Piqua-Veterans-Banner-Program or contact the Development Department at 937-778-2030 or [email protected]