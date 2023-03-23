Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road in Union Township.

-4:02 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault int he 9000 block of North Lostcreek-Shelby Road in Brown Township.

-3:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue in Bradford.

-2:01 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at Chevrolet of Troy on South Market Street.

-7:35 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road in Kessler.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.