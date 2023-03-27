Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:39 p.m.: drug trafficking. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the Exit 69 South Interstate 75 off-ramp in Tipp City. After investigation, the driver was charged with trafficking in drugs.

-8:35 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that drove into a ditch. The driver was processed for suspected DUI and released.

-8:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue in Piqua.

-6:41 p.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Rakestraw Road regarding a DUI complaint. This case is pending further investigation.

-2:01 a.m.: obstructing official business. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South County Road 25A in Troy. The driver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended and charged with obstructing official business.

SATURDAY

12:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Miami County Court House on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-6:25 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Eldean Road in Concord Township. The driver was charged with DUI and failure to reinstate.

-6:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Paris Court Trailer Park on North County Road 25A in Spring Creek Township.

-5:00 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township regarding a report of assault. An inmate was charged with one count of assault.

-12:02 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 3000 block of Washington Road in Troy. Forced entry was made to a detached garage and items inside were stolen.

-10:06 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7000 block of Kim Circle in Monroe Township. The victim had $16,000 stolen from a money management account.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.