Wion inducted into Ohio Kiwanis Hall of Fame

TROY — Mark Wion of the Piqua Kiwanis Club was recently inducted into the Ohio Kiwanis Hall of Fame at the mid-year convention held in Columbus.

Wion joined the local club in December of 2013 and has served in many capacities locally, at the district and on the state level, since joining. He has been the president of the Piqua Kiwanis Club for three years, served as lieutenant governor for division three for two years, helped to start three new clubs in the division, chaired numerous committees at both the district and state levels, and currently is state chair for the Spiritual and Human Development Committee.

“These are just a few of the many, many activities he is involved with,” said Donn Craig, division three lieutenant governor, when presenting the award at a local Kiwanis meeting, said a Piqua Kiwanis Club press release.

Wion also serves as a Kiwanis advisor to the local Sponsored Youth Groups: Key Club at Piqua High School, K-Kids at Piqua Central Intermediate and Springcreek Primary Schools.

“Mark can be seen at every event and activity sponsored by Kiwanis Club along with our sponsored youth groups,” said Gretchen Roeth, his Kiwanis sponsor in the release.

“He is a true Kiwanian in spirit and in involvement,” she added, “and well deserving of this accolade.”

Mark also accepted a “Distinguished Club” award for the Piqua Kiwanis Club at the convention.

“Our club has worked very hard to earn this award and I am so proud of our members who helped us achieve this honor,” said Wion.