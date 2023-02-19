Miami County swimmers qualify for state meet

OXFORD — A number of Miami County swimmers qualified for the state meet this week at the Canton Natatorium at the district meet at Miami University Friday and Saturday.

BOYS

Troy Christian’s Caleb Reno and Covington’s Drew Gessner advanced in the D-II boys competition.

Reno has the third fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 49.69 and the 12th fastest time in the 100 backstrocke, 52.82.

Gessner has the 32nd fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 55.33.

GIRLS

The Tippecanoe girls swimming team had five individuals and three relay teams advance to the state meet.

Abigail Haas has the 16th fastest time in the 500 freestyle, 5:16.99 and the 17th fastest time in the 200 freestyle, 1:57.36.

Averie Jacquemin has the 18th fastest time in 100 backstroke, 1:00.07 and the 27th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 1:01.06.

Alex Voisard has the 30th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:09.45 and the 21st fastest time in the 200 IM, 2:14.48.

Naomi Maggard has the 25th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.70 and Gracie Ganger has the 27th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:08.97.

The 200 medley relay has the 10th fastest time, 1:50.46; the 200 freestyle relay has the 20th fastest time, 1:42.94 and the 400 freestyle relay has the 20th fastest time, 3:45.58.