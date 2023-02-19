Troy boys, girls bowlers finish third at MVL tournament

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams both finished third at the MVL tournament Saturday at Beaver Vu Lanes.

BOYS

The Troy boys were the top qualifier with a 3,013 total.

Piqua was fifth with 3,749, missing the semifinals by just five pins, while Tippecanoe was 10th with 3,204.

In the semifinals, Troy lost to Fairborn 3-2.

Troy tied for second overall for the season in the MVL with Stebbins, Piqua was fourth and Tippecanoe was 10th.

Troy lost the first game 202-197, but won the second game 196-188 and third game 221-132. But, Fairborn won the fourth game 182-169 and deciding fifth game 224-193.

Bryce Massingill led Troy, finishing third overall with games 178, 218 and 243 for a 639 series.

Logan Smith finished fifth overall with games of 190, 224 and 214 for a 628 series and Carson Hillman finished 10th overall with games of 162, 203 and 235 for a 600 series.

Ryan Kaiser added games of 191, 173 and 140.

Brayden Soliday led Piqua with games of 173, 210 and 210 and Collin Snyder rolled games of 206, 213 and 161.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 212, 157 and 165 and Connor Bollinger had games of 135, 172 and 172.

Austyn Potter had games of 137, 172 and 167,

Zach Clune led Tippecanoe with games of 200, 146 and 167.

Brenden Blacketer rolled games of 175, 156 and 164 and Hayden Sherwood had games of 166, 159 and 168.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 170, 168 and 112 and Noah Johnson rolled games of 89, 146 and 123.

GIRLS

Troy girls finished third overall in MVL for the season, while Piqua was fifth and Tippecanoe tied for seventh.

On Saturday, Troy was third in qualifying with 3,402, Piqua was fifth with 2,888 and Tipp was seventh with 2,757.

In the semifinal Troy lost to Fairborn 3-1.

Fairborn won the first game 169-148 and won the second game 182-160.

Troy stayed alive with a 245-195 win in game three, before losing 166-147 in the fourth game.

Aiyana Godwin led the Trojans, finishing sixth overall with games of 206, 146 and 214 for a 566 series.

Chloe Steiner finished 10th overall with games of 158, 187 and 177 for a 522 series.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 180, 178 and 146, Libby Burghardt had games of 191 and 121 and Kristin Sedam rolled games of 127 and 112.

Kayanna Bidle added a 145 game.

Kiya Treon led Piqua with games of 167, 167 and 163 and Katelyn Brown rolled games 149, 177 and 162.

Allison Hicks had games of 140, 127 and 139 and Diya Patel rolled games of 154 and 140.

Kaylee Eleyet added games of 108 and 137.

Emily Von Krosigk led Tipp with games of 157, 149 and 150.

Isabeall Janney rolled games of 154, 160 and 128 and Morgan Wolbers had games of 125 and 122.

Jocelyn Gold had game of 134 and 108, Marissa Hollen rolled games of 128 and 111, Brynna Spears had a 114 game and Isabella Reynolds added a 107 game.