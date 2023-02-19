Weekend Basketball Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Piqua boys basketball team picked up its first tournament win in seven years Saturday, defeating Springboro 59-54 in Centerville D-I sectional action.

The Indians, 17-6, will play Northmont at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Dre’Sean Roberts scored 20 points and Bryson Roberts added 15 points, including two free throws to ice the game.

Anson Cox added 13 points.

D-II

Tippecane 65,

Tecumseh 45

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team opened D-II sectional play with win over Tecumseh Saturday.

Tipp, 20-3, will play Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tipp led 13-9, 30-24 and 46-33 at the quarter breaks.

Ponitz 95,

Bethel 40

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Saturday in Ponitz.

The Bees finish the season with a record of 7-16.

Bethel trailed 19-11, 49-20 and 80-32 at the quarter breaks.

Mike Halleg led Bethel with 21 points.

D-IV

Fort Loramie 78,

Covington 54

PIQUA— The Covington boys basketball team had its season end in Piqua D-IV sectional action Saturday.

Covington closes the season with a record of 6-17.

Covington trailed 19-6, 33-22 and 50-35 at the quarter breaks.

Tanner Palsgrove led Covington with 15 points.

Britton Miller and Connor Humphrey scored 11 points each and Brogen Angle added nine points.

Ansonia 77,

Bradford 62

PIQUA — The Bradford boys basketball team has its season end in Piqua D-IV sectional action Saturday.

The Railroaders close the season with a 14-9 record.

Girls

D-III

Anna 33,

Bethel 29

DAYTON — A fast start wasn’t enough for the Bethel girls in a Northridge D-III district semifinal.

Bethel closes the season at 20-5.

The Bees led 16-7 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime.

Anna led 27-25 after three quarters.

The game was tied 29-29 late, before Anna scored the final four points.

D-IV

Covington 71,

Miami Valley 6

VERSAILLES — The Covington girls basketball team opened Versailles D-IV play by shutting Miami Valley out the last three quarters.

The Buccs, 13-10, will play Southeastern in the district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Covington led 31-6, 59-6 and 63-6 at the quarter breaks.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 20 points.

Carlie Besecker scored 13 points, Gracie Anderson added 12 points and Avery Koffer and Erika Gostomsky both scored eight points.

FRIDAY

Boys

D-IV

Lehman 49,

Newton 34

PIQUA — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team opened Piqua D-IV sectional play with a win over Newton Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers, 15-8, will play Botkins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in second-round action.

Lehman overcame an early 10-4 deficit and led 15-11, 27-19 and 37-23 at the quarter breaks.

Quinn Peters led Newton with 14 points.

Harold Oburn added 10 points.