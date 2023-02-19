Miami East wins TRC wrestling title

CASSTOWN — The Miami East wrestling team won the five-team Three Rivers Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, while Covington was second, Milton-Union was third and Troy Christian was fourth.

MIAMI EAST

Winning for Miami East were Aaron Mills (144), Hunter Randall (165) and Dustin Winner (285).

Mills was 2-0 with one pin, while Randall was 3-0 with two pins.

Finishing second were Bradon Lewis (113), Gabe Cole (120), Gunner Weldy (138), Daniel Martin (150) and Austin Workman (215).

Lewis and Cole were 1-1 with one pin, Weldy was 1-1 with a tech fall and Martin was 2-1 with two pins.

Brian Fulton (106), John Kemp (157) and Drake Bennett (190) finished third.

Kemp was 1-2 with one pin.

Garrett Fine (132) finished fourth, going 1-2.

COVINGTON

Michael Hagan (120), Chase Vanderhorst (132), Caleb Ryman (138) and Zeb Woodward-Roeth (215) were all crowned champions for the Buccs.

Hagan was 2-0 with three pins, Vanderhorst was 3-0 with three pins, Ryman was 2-0 with a pin and a tech fall and Woodward-Roeth had a pin in his only match.

Taking second was Carson Taylor (113), going 1-1 with a pin.

Taking third were Christian Clark (113), Andreew Bayse (126), Luke Brown (144), Aveyen Meek (150) and Jack Blumenstock (165).

Meek was 1-1 with one pin and Blumenstock was 1-2 with one pin.

Mason Epperson (1570 and Allen Garman (175) were fourth.

MILTON-UNION

Nathan Barker (157) led the Bulldogs, by pinning his way through the tournament. He was 3-0 with three pins.

Finishing second were Payton Mayfield (126), Kegan Crow (132), Seth Lowry (144), Ian Coffey (165) and Colton Hultgren (190).

Mayfield, Lowry and Hultgren were 1-1 with one pin, Coffey and Kiser were 2-1 with two pins and Crow was 1-2 with one pin.

Jacob Lightner (120) finished fourth.

TROY CHRISTIAN

The Eagles had four champions crowned Saturday as Kyle Schroer (106), Jason Shaffer (126), Connor Havill (175) and Lee Burkett (190) all won.

Schroer and Shaffer were 2-0 with one pin, Havill was 3-0 with three pins and Burkett was 2-0.

Finishing second was Seth Ryan (157), who was 2-1 with one pin.

Taking third were Dalton Davis (132) and Quinn Bostic (138).

Davis was 1-2 with one pin.

Taking fourth was Roman Scott (150).