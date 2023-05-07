Miami County tennis players seeded in D-I, II sectionals

A number of Miami County players received seeds for the Troy D-I and D-II tennis sectionals this week.

DIVISION I

The Division I tournament will be play Wednesday and Saturday at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

In singles, three players received top four seeds.

Tippecanoe’s Nick Von Krosigk is seeded second, Troy’s Yasashi Masunaga is seeded third and Piqua’s Joshua Partee is seeded fourth.

Three teams are seeded in the top four in doubles as well.

Tippecanoe has the top two seeds.

Kessler Hackenberger and Cameron Davis are seed first and Ryan Hartke and Sean Nichols are seeded second.

Troy’s Kellan Nichols and Michael Burns are seeded third.

DIVISION II

The Division II tournament will be played Tuesday and Saturday at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

Both Milton-Union doubles teams are seeded in the doubles.

Ben Iddings and Tyler Kress are the second seed and Tyler Combs and Titus Copp are the fourth seed.

Tippecanoe 5,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team improved to 16-3 on the season with a win over Sidney and Nick Von Krosigk provided the highlight.

He had a golden set in the second set of his first singles match.

Von Krosigk defeated Franky Herrera 6-0, 6-0; Grant Vonderheide defeated Carter Wooddell 6-0, 6-0 and Roman List defeated Myles Steenrod 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Kessler Hackenberger and Cameron Davis defeated Takuma Furukawa and Brady Hagan 6-1, 6-0 and Alex Darner and Deacon Blake defeated Noah Baldouf and Parker Slaven 6-0, 6-0.