Troy baseball receives second seed in D-I sectional

The Southwest District Sectional Baseball Pairings were released Sunday.

DIVISION I

Both Troy and Piqua are North 2 Bracket.

Troy, 18-4, is the second seed and took a bye.

The Trojans will open the tournament at home May 18 at 5 p.m. against the winner of 13 seed Wayne (7-12) and 16 seed Trotwood-Madison (7-8).

If Troy wins, they will host the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 23.

Piqua, 15-7, is the seventh seed will host 10th seed Northmont, 13-8, at 5 p.m. May 16 at Hardman Field.

The winner will play at sixth seed Beavercreek (13-8) at 5 p.m. May 18.

DIVISION II

Tippecanoe, 11-11 and Bethel, 12-11, are both in the North 2 Bracket.

Tippecanoe, the fourth seed, will host20th seed Meadowdale, 4-7, at 5 p.m. on May 16.

Bethel, the eighth seed, will host 14th seed Springfield Shawnee, 8-12, at 5 p.m. on May 16.

The winners will play at 5 p.m. May 18, with the higher seed hosting the game.

DIVISION III

Miami East is in the North 1 Bracket and Milton-Union is in the North 3 Bracket.

The Vikings, the sixth seed and 12-7, took a bye and will host the winner of seventh seed Dayton Christian, 15-5 and 14th seed Preble Shawnee, 8-7.

The winner will play in the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 22, with top seed Greeneview the likely opponent.

Milton-Union, 8-9 and the 15th seed, will play at ninth seed Northeastern (10-11) at 5 p.m. May 15.

The winner will play at fifth seed Versailles, 13-10, at 5 p.m. May 17.

DIVISION IV

Troy Christian is the fourth seed in the North 2 Bracket.

The Eagles, 9-7, will host tenth seed Legacy Christian (5-7) at 5 p.m. May 17.

The winner will play in the district final at 5 p.m. May 22.

Lehman Catholic, Jackson Center and Covington are all in the North 3 Bracket.

Lehman, the 10th seed and 7-9, will play 13th seed Mississinawa Valley (0-14) at 5 p.m. on May 15.

The winner will advance to play top seed Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. May 17.

Also on May 15 at 5 p.m. fourth seed Bradford (17-7) and ninth seed Covington (6-10) will open tournament play.

Covington will play at sixth seed Jackson Center (7-9) and Bradford will host 11th seed Triad (3-14).

The winners will play each other at 5 p.m. on May 17, with the higher seed hosting the game.

Newton is in the North 4 Bracket.

The Indians, 17-3 and the third seed, took a bye.

Newton will host the winner of fifth seed Botkins (12-7) and seventh seed Riverside (8-11) at 5 p.m. May 17.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 22, with second seed Russia the likely opponent.