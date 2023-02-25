Miami County Visitors Bureau to give update on county tourism

PIQUA — Hear an update on the travel and tourism industry’s impact on the county, with Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors Bureau.

Learn what they are doing to promote the area and how you can experience all that Miami County has to offer. The hour-long program is free and open to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the YWCA Piqua, located at 418 N. Wayne St. Lunch is $7 and served at noon. RSVP your reservation by calling 937-773-6626 by 8 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings will be available from 10:15 to 11 a.m. provided by an Upper Valley Medical Center nurse.

The YWCA Piqua hosts a monthly luncheon every second Wednesday of the month. Each luncheon program welcomes a variety of speakers and programs on a variety of topics. Whether it is addressing food insecurity in the county, beautiful music by a local pianist, fun games or the state of the city, the YWCA Piqua luncheons has a program for everyone.

Contact us today for more information or to join our mailing list to keep you up-to-date on our many programs and classes at [email protected]