Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau reports lodging was up in 2023

Stewart

TROY — The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau (MCVCB) reports receiving two awards, the addition of two new trails in Miami County and an increase in lodging tax in 2023 over 2022, which means more visitors.

Travel and tourism have a definitive impact on Miami County, said Leiann Stewart, Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau executive director. According to a report commissioned by the MCVCB, visitors to Miami County generated $194.7 million in direct spending in 2021.

Stewart’s report continues:

The benefits of tourism span various industries, including transportation, recreation, retail, lodging and food and beverage. In addition, county tourism generated state and local tax dollars of $22.4 million in 2021, and tourism-related jobs in the county were estimated at 3,478. “The numbers show that travel to Miami County is an integral and driving component of the Miami County economy,” said Stewart. Tourism Economics research is completed every other year, therefore, the MCVCB will receive 2023 economic impact numbers summer 2024.

Stewart said, Miami County’s 2023 lodging tax revenue was $591,351, an 11% increase over 2022, which is money that funds the visitors bureau and is funneled back into marketing travel and tourism in the county.

Much of the visitors bureau’s marketing highlights local businesses and attractions, events and Miami County’s outdoor recreation. It reaches leisure travelers, the group and sports tourism markets, business travelers and residents from Ohio and surrounding states, and at times, nationally. In 2023, there were over 92,500 visitors to www.homegrowngreat.com, the MCVCB published 51 blogs, the bureau created a new video promoting the Sweets & Spirits Trail and distributed 50,000 Miami County visitor guides throughout the region, state and surrounding states. A new visitor guide will be published January 1, 2025. In addition, the MCVCB reached over 6 million people through social media and other digital display marketing, over 155,800 people through paid search campaigns, and over 1.2 million people via print marketing.

The MCVCB Travel and Tourism Grant Program was in its second year in 2023, and the bureau awarded $22,900 to eleven different entities for projects and events relating to the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. These funds helped jumpstart eclipse planning for many communities and organizations for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You can learn more about the Total Solar Eclipse and what is happening throughout Miami County April 4-9, 2024, to celebrate at www.miamicountysolareclipse.com.

In 2023, the MCVCB launched two countywide trails, the Miami County Boutique Trail, and the Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail. Both trails can be accessed through www.homegrowngreat.com under ‘Things to do’, and there are a variety of discounts and prizes you can earn along the way for each trail. Look for more information on a New & Improved Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail coming March 2024.

In October 2023, the MCVCB received one RUBY (Recognizing Uncommon Brilliance Yearly) Award and one Citation of Excellence during the Ohio Conference on Travel. The RUBY Award was for the Sweets & Spirits Trail Video and the Citation of Excellence Award was for our Sweets & Spirits Trail Digital Campaign. “We know the competition is fierce because there were a record number of entries in 2023, so it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts through these awards at the state level,” said Stewart.

One ongoing initiative of the bureau is to attend different meetings and tradeshows to meet with tour operators and event owners who could bring travel groups and sporting events to the region. “We want to keep Miami County top of mind and always share the exciting opportunities our area can offer their group or team”, Stewart said. “This isn’t always an easy task and can take years of relationship-building.”

Lastly, the organization looks forward to continuing our partnerships with local and regional organizations as well as supporting those events that engage with residents and visitors and enhance their experience throughout the county.