Tipp City Chamber of Commerce saw growth in Tipp City in 2023

Submitted photo | Tipp City Chamber of Commerce

TIPP CITY — As we reflect on the past year, said Meredith McKee, Tipp City Chamber of Commerce executive director, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to share the remarkable progress and resilience that defined 2023 for both the Chamber and the Tipp City community.

McKee provided the following report on business highlights:

New Ventures:

In 2023, Tipp City welcomed the expansion of existing businesses and the arrival of new establishments, further enriching our vibrant community. Notable additions include Monroe Federal’s state-of-the-art branch by the I-75 corridor, the expansion of Victory Church, and the exciting emergence of Tipp City Pizza and RAD Candy in the downtown area.

Member Engagement:

With a robust membership base of over 210 businesses, the Chamber remains dedicated to providing valuable programming. Events such as Business After Hours, Coffee Connections, 12@12 Lunches, and Young Leaders initiatives continue to foster meaningful connections among our business leaders.

Awards and Acknowledgments:

Our annual meeting in December celebrated the achievements of outstanding individuals and businesses in our community. We honored Young Leader of the Year, Ryan Liddy, and Citizen of the Year, Jim Ranft. Business of the Year (Bodega) was presented, along with the Chairman’s Award to Liz Sonnanstine.

Community eGift Card Program:

The Community eGift Card program, designed to support local businesses, experienced continued growth, with $3,800 redeemed at our small businesses throughout the year. This initiative, born out of the challenges faced in 2020, continues to be a rewarding way for shoppers to invest in the local economy.

Looking Ahead to 2024:

As the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, we remain committed to being the primary business resource for the Tipp City area. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investor businesses, members, and sponsors for their unwavering support in building and sustaining the growth of our community.

For more information, please feel free to contact Executive Director Meredith McKee or a member of the Tipp City Chamber board of directors. Visit www.tippcitychamber.org or call 937-667-8300 to learn more about membership or join us at an upcoming event.

Thank you for being an integral part of our thriving community.