Miami County YMCA moving toward construction phase for its new Piqua Branch

Staff report

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA put up construction fencing around the site where its new Piqua Branch will be located, across from its current Piqua Branch on High Street in downtown Piqua.

“Speaking on behalf of an amazing team of Miami County YMCA volunteers and (executive director) Jim McMaken with his dedicated staff, this is tangible proof a long-standing dream will come to fruition,” Capital Campaign Chairman Steve Staley said. “A project of this size involves many people and organizations to ensure its completion. Not only has our public been very generous with their pledges, but we have also had unbelievable support and cooperation from our great partners at the city of Piqua, Miami County, our contractor H.A. Dorsten, our architects at Taylor Architects, and our contiguous property owners.

The Miami County YMCA is continuing to raise funds for its new Piqua Branch. By March, the Miami County YMCA had reached 90% of its fundraising goal for this capital campaign. The capital project was originally estimated at $15 million, but the costs have risen to an estimated $21.5 million for the project due to increased costs in materials and labor.

Staley went on to say, “To paraphrase a comment from Mike Yannucci, prominent community-spirited individual, ‘This will be another gem to complement Piqua’s downtown revitalization.’ While we still have a shortfall in committed dollars in order to reach our goal — and our efforts are continuous to raise those monies — I am supremely confident we will be successful.”

Construction is currently scheduled to begin in May, and the new facility is expected to open in 2024. H.A. Dorsten Inc. is the general contractor for the project, and Taylor Architects designed the new 76,379-square-foot location.

The Miami County YMCA, at both locations, is accessible and available to everyone through use of financial assistance programs. Those in need can apply to have up to 90% of the membership costs covered.

If you would like to learn more about how the YMCA impacts the community or how you can make a contribution, contact Jim McMaken at (937) 773-9622 or j.mcmaken@miamicountyymca.net. There are also opportunities for named gifts in honor of or in memory of family and friends.

For more information about the project, visit miamicountyymca.net/capital-campaign.